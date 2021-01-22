New Covid-19 cases level off for most of Offaly but rise again in one area

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from January 5 to January 18.

The figures show that positive cases of the virus remain high right across Offaly however the rate has leveled off in the Tullamore and Edenderry Areas but continues to rise in the Birr Area.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Birr Area now stands at 895 per 100,000 of population with 228 new cases in the area in the last 14 days. Seven days ago, the rate for the area stood at 730.1 and two weeks ago it was at just 282.6.

The rate for the Edenderry has dropped slightly but it is still very high 1054.6 cases per 100,000 with 246 new cases in the area in the last 14 days. Last week it stood at 1067.5 cases per 100,000 and at 531.6 the week before.

The rate for the Tullamore Area has also reduced in the last week, but again only marginally. Last week the rate for the area stood at 967.1 cases per 100,000. It has fallen to 922.5 this week with 269 new cases in the last 14 days. The rate for the area was at 469.8 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago and was just 106.3 the week before that.

As of Thursday, January 22, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country stood at 1140.7 cases per 100,000 The overall rate for Offaly up to Thursday had dropped to 751.7 per 100,000, down from 1,028.7 cases per 100,000 last week.

However after falling earlier in the week, the number of daily cases for Offaly increased again on Wednesday and Thursday.