Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 22

Julia Leonard (formerly GUINAN) (née Craven) - Ballinasragh, Tullamore, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Julia's funeral will be private. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 9.15am (via Rahan Road and Clara Road) to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. (Max 10 people), which may be viewed onhttps://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore. Interment afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and Cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Philip Brady - Seffin, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Friends of Tullamore Hospital c/o Boyd Funeral Directors. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr. Facebook page: Brendan Birr

Leslie Naghten - Stanaway, Crumlin, Dublin / Athy, Kildare / Banagher, Offaly

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Friday morning (22nd Janurary) in St. Agnes' Church, Crumlin, limited to 10 people. A private cremation will take place afterwards. The cremation service will be livestreamed at 12 noon, see link www.vimeo.com/event/139693

Patsy McGuinness (née Dunne) - Avondale, Portarlington, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from Mahers Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. Patsy's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Mary Jane Mahony (née Mallon) - Boley, Abbeyleix, Laois / Walsh Island, Offaly

Due to Government advice Mary Jane's Funeral will be private, strictly confined to immediate family only. The Funeral Mass will be streamed from The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix at 12 noon on Friday, 22nd January, on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/. Burial afterwards in Shanahoe Cemetery via Crookedwood Cross.

Kathleen Keegan (née Waters) - Benburb Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Friday evening at 6.30pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the- assumption-tullamore

Sean Carthy - Ballymacrossan, Geashill, Offaly

Removal from his residence on Sunday at 12:20pm arriving St Mary's Church, Raheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Sean's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-raheen

Mary Bolger (née Conway) - Rathfeston, Geashill, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Removal from her residence on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. People are welcome to stand along the route, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing in place. The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Mary's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-ballinagar

Josephine Walsh (née Fitzsimons) - Dillon Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. A family cremation will take place after Mass in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the- assumption-tullamore