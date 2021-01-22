Gardaí seize car from learner driver in Midlands for a long list of offences

Gardaí found a motorist in Midlands to be in breach of several laws when they were on patrol on Wednesday.

Gardaí say the Laois Roads Policing Unit were on patrol near Borris-in-Ossory when they stopped a vehicle driven by an unaccompanied learner driver.

The individual is alleged to have produced an expired driving licence.

Gardaí say the Skoda car had no L plates, no insurance was not taxed had no NCT.

The vehicle was subsequently seized.