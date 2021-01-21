Number of patients being treated for Covid-19 increases at Tullamore Hospital

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 has increased at Tullamore Hospital after falling slightly on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 54 patients being treated for the virus in the hospital, and increase of two from Wednesday. Five patients are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Figures from the HSE show that there were just eight vacant general beds in the hospital with no available beds in the Critical Care Unit. The latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO show that there were seven patients awaiting admission to the hospital. All seven patients were waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.

A total of 1,902 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals across the country with 153 patients in Cork, 141 in Limerick and 133 in St Vincent's.