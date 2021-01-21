PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Could you transform this former Midlands school into a class home?

If walls could speak, this former schoolhouse in the Midlands would have some stories to tell.

Situated in an attractive rural location in the village of Dysart, Co. Westmeath, the property is described as having 'great character' but is in need of complete refurbishment to bring it to a liveable condition.

Standing on approximately a 0.6 acre site, this unique property offers great potential for the future buyer as it provides a blank canvas to design and build to their own space.

The former schoolhouse is flooded with light and has excellent accommodation throughout - further enhanced with spacious double-height rooms. The lands benefit from excellent road frontage and have development potential.

The village of Dysart has a host of services and amenities and is less than a 10 minute drive from Mullingar town.

This property is listed with a price tag of €100,000. For more information or to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.