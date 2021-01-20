Slight increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as country records almost 2,500 new cases

There has been a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today as the country records just short of 2,500 new cases.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were 32 new cases in Offaly today, up from 25 on Tuesday however well lover than the 64 new cases that were recorded on Sunday.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly has now fallen to 806.8 cases per 100,000 of population with 629 new cases having being recorded in the last two weeks. The rate is the seventh lowest in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 61 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 58 deaths occurred in January. There has now been a total of 2,768 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday, January 19, the HPSC has been notified of 2,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 179,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 726 were in Dublin, 314 in Cork, 148 in Galway, 133 in Limerick, 130 in Meath and the remaining 1,037 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,923 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 210 were in ICU at 11am. 85 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “The number of cases and deaths that we are reporting today and the persisting high incidence rate of COVID-19 across the country shows that we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of this disease and the impact that it can have on families and communities.

“The virus spreads through close contacts, through the congregation of people. We need everyone to stay at home as much as possible, and to work from home, where possible. You should not meet up with friends or loved ones, unless you are caring for them. If you go out for exercise, you need to stay within 5km from your home, wear a face covering where appropriate and wash your hands when you return home to protect yourself from infection.

“If you are COVID positive you should self-isolate and stay at home, in your room, avoiding contact with other people. This is to protect the other people that you live with.”