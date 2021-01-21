Man on sexual assault charges at Tullamore court sent forward for trial

A man charged with sexual assault on a female on dates unknown between November 2009 and November 2011 had his case adjourned for preparation of the book of evidence at last Wednesday's sitting of Tullamore District Court.

Sgt James O’Sullivan said the defendant will be sent forward for trial on indictment.

He was granted bail on condition he and his family have no contact directly or indirectly with the injured party even though some of the defendant’s family may be friendly with the alleged victim in the case.

Judge Staines adjourned the case to February 2, 2021 when the book of evidence will be served on the defendant.