Lucky Offaly punter has incredible day turning €4 bet into massive windfall

An Offaly punter is revelling in four figures’ worth of winnings after they took on massive Lotto odds and won thanks to just three lucky numbers.

An anonymous punter staked just €4 via their BoyleSports account on Tuesday and placed it on three numbers to drop in the EuroMillions draw later that evening at odds of 1,500/1.

The odds however took a tumble as their chosen numbers, 2, 9 and 15, all rolled out in quick succession and triggered the payout.

In a matter of minutes, the €4 flutter saw their account balance boosted by a cool €6,004.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Offaly customer must be thrilled that their €4 punt on just three numbers has paid off so well. Fair play to them for snapping up the odds and we wish them good luck splashing out with their winnings of €6,004.”