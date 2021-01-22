Online talk on 'The Stories & Glories of Offaly's Graveyard' taking place next week

The first of a series of online lectures hosted by Offaly History will be held on Tuesday night next, January 16, at 7.30 p.m. The talk is entitled The Stories & Glories of Offaly's Graveyard.

To attend this presentation email info@offalyhistory.com with subject 'Zoom Graveyards'. Further enquiries to James at 085 710 7569.

This two part talk will first reflect on Forgotten Souls, the recent publication on the memorials in Saint Rynagh's old graveyard in Banagher musing on the process of recording, photographing and publishing tombstone inscriptions.

The second part will have a broader focus looking at a refined selection of the funerary monuments in County Offaly. This will be a leisurely ramble to graveyards across the county observing memorials of note under a variety of headings such as occupational symbols, literary and sporting associations, vernacular styles and more.