Woman arrested in Tullamore after items stolen from pharmacies in the town
A woman has been arrested in Tullamore after being found in possession of stolen items.
Gardai in Tullamore received reports of suspicious activity in numerous pharmacies in the town today.
A female was subsequently found in possession of stolen items.
She was arrested and charged with theft offences by Tullamore Community Policing Unit.
