Woman arrested in Tullamore after items stolen from pharmacies in the town

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

A woman has been arrested in Tullamore after being found in possession of stolen items.

Gardai in Tullamore received reports of suspicious activity in numerous pharmacies in the town today. 

A female was subsequently found in possession of stolen items.

She was arrested and charged with theft offences by Tullamore Community Policing Unit.