Latest update on new Covid-19 cases in Ireland as almost 100 deaths reported today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 93 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, three deaths occurred in December and 89 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

There has now been a total of 2,708COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday, January 18, the HPSC has been notified of 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 176,839*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 701 are in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties.

Offaly saw an increase of 25 new cases today.

As of 2pm today, 1,949 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU at 11am. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today. We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present. COVID-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-COVID care. We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons.

"The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers.”