Tiny percentage of money in €50 mill youth work envelope sent to Offaly

Less than 1% of nearly €50 million announced for services or young people around Ireland is going to Laois and Offaly.

Funding of €47,723,693 was announced under the Education and Training Board youth services envelope by the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman.

A table published with the announcement shows that the total funding for Laois and Offaly this year is €427,253 making the two counties sharing the lowest amount of money allocated. There is no allocation under the Youth Information Centre section.

The next lowest amount allocated is €706,988 which is going to Donegal.

The total for Laois and Offaly represents 0.9% of the nearly €50 million cake.

The funding information is confirmed in a statement which announces €66.8 million in funding for youth services nationwide in 2021.

More below tables:

This €66.8m in funding is broken down as follows:

- €41.8 million for UBU Your Place Your Space, including.

- National Youth Organisations get €12 million rise under the Youth Services Grant Scheme.

- Local youth clubs get €2.25 million more.

- Youth Information Centres getting €1.57 million.

- Education and Training Boards (ETBs) gettng €4.6m to support their work and engagement with young people.

- The remaining investment will support ETBI, Leargas, Gaisce – the President’s Award, EU and North/South Initiatives and the LGBTI+ Youth Strategy.

“I am pleased to announce the funding allocation for youth services for 2021. The increase of €5m, or 8%, which represents a notably larger sum than has been allocated in recent years, provides an opportunity to expand on the innovation and achievements of the sector in 2020.

“In this last dramatic year, I have been very impressed by the passion and determination at every level of the youth sector in responding to a wide range of challenges, not least of which is supporting our young people at the time of a global pandemic. I have also been impressed at the ability of the sector to harness innovation to the benefit of all young people and it is my hope that I can support this in the period ahead.

“I am committed to further progress in our youth funding and policy space over 2021. My Department will oversee the establishment of additional services in UBU Your Place Your Space and drive forward reform across both Youth Information Centres and the Youth Services Grant Scheme in a spirit of collaboration and partnership.

“I have enormous respect for the transformative effect that comes from quality youth work with young people. I think recent history has shown what we have been saying from some time, funding for youth services changes lives, makes economic sense, and promotes equity, inclusion and social cohesion.”



