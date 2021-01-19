Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 19

Denis (Dinny) Moloney - Dungar, Roscrea, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Dinny will be at 10am on Tuesday morning followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. His funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Michael Lenehan - Barnan, Rhode, Tullamore, Offaly

Michael's remains will be removed on Tuesday morning at 10.50am from O’Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean (via his home in Barnan) arriving for funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Daingean. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://youtu.be/-Qy8Dn17zQU

Mary Cox (née Shaughnessy) - Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. House private please. Due to Covid-19 strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh parish church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6 FM.

Patrick Quinn - 33A O`Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Tuesday evening at 6pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the- assumption-tullamore

Patrick (Paddy) Dooley - Harbour Road, Banagher, Offaly / Ahascragh, Galway

In the interest of Public Health, Paddy's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to St.Rynagh's Church, Banagher for Requiem Mass at 11am (max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie . (and heard locally on 106.6fm) Interment afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery, Lusmagh. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church, while following social distancing rules.

John (Jack) Deegan - Glenville, Waterford City, Waterford / Offaly

Private funeral will take place in St. Joseph and St. Benildus Church, Waterford followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at 10.30am on Wednesday, 20th January, on the following link www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice Movement.

Michael Quinn - Clara House, Clara, Offaly / Tyrone

In the interest of Public Health, Michael's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Jan. 21st) at 10.40am (via Bridge Street and Main Street) to St. Brigid's Church, Clara for Requiem Mass at 11am.(Max 10 people), which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/_eAJDCwFTpo. Interment afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and Cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.