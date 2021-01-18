Gardai issue 300 fines for non-essential travel over the weekend

Gardai issued 300 fines for non-essential travel over the weekend for suspected breaches of the public health regulation relating to non-essential travel.

Since their introduction last Monday (January 11 2021) An Garda Síochána has of this morning (January 18 2021) issued over 400 fines for non-essential travel in total across the country.



As of Friday evening (January 15 2021), 74 fines for non-essential travel had been processed. The fines issued over the weekend will now be checked and processed. Once these are processed, definitive figures will be available later this week.



In advance of the weekend, An Garda Síochána had advised the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. The vast majority of people were compliant with this over the weekend.



An Garda Síochána would like to remind people that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled to a location to exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.