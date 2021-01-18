Over €140,000 allocated for eight outdoor amenity projects in Offaly

Over €140,000 been allocated for outdoor recreational amenities in Offaly.

The funding was announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The projects to benefit in Offaly are as follows:

Slieve Bloom Way & ancillaries (Cadamstown & Kinnitty) - Small scale upkeep of the Slieve Bloom Way & ancillary loops - €18,000

Offaly Way & ancillaries (Kilcormac & Lough Boora) - Small scale upkeep and repair of the Offaly Way and ancillary loops at Kilcormac and Lough Boora Discovery Park - €18,000



Grand Canal Greenway - Promotions and marketing - €17,343



Trail counters - Installation of four footfall counters at trail heads - Cadamstown, Kilcormac, Monicknew, Kinnitty - €20,000

Killaun Bog Boardwalk - Upgrade of boardwalk - Kinnity Road to Birr - €20,000

Ormond Way, Breifne, Beara Way - Trail maintenance - Gorraun through Brickanagh, Emmel, Knockaspur, Rathenny, Brownstown, Ballaghveny to Rath - €13,140

Offaly LDC - Lusmagh Heritage and Amenity Walk - Development and enhancement of walk - Lusmagh National School €14,220

Offaly LDC - St Cormacs Heritage Walk - Development and enhancement of walk - St Cormac’ Holy Well Carpark

€19,962.00

Minister Pippa Hacckett has welcomed the funding. The Offaly Senator said, "outdoor recreation is vitally important to us during Covid and has the potential to improve our tourism economy in the long run. I’m delighted to see Offaly included in this phase of the funding, in particular the upgrade to Killaun Bog Boardwalk of €20,000. It will add to our appreciation of the bog and the need to preserve it to reduce our carbon emissions.”

The funding announced today, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each.

It is being announced in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who are co-funding the projects in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Further announcements in respect of medium and large scale projects under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, with funding of up to €200,000 and €500,000 respectively for each project, will be made at a later stage.



