Former Offaly GAA stars delve into Bord na Mona history for RTE show

Two former ESB workers at Shannonbridge power station who went on to All Ireland glory with Offaly will feature on RTE's Nationwide programme next week.

Both Liam Currums and Sean Lowry are residents from a Bord ma Móna employees' housing estate in Kilcormac and will delve into the history of Bord na Mona in Offaly on the show next Monday night, January 25 at 7pm.

Monday’s show was recorded over the last four weeks to mark the end of the era of peat harvesting and electricity generation in the midlands and will feature Offaly football and hurling dual star and All Ireland medal winner Liam Currums who worked in both Shannonbridge and Lanesborough Power stations alongside Ferbane’s Sean Lowry - winner of three All Ireland football medals - an employee of both Ferbane and Shannonbridge power stations.

Residents from St Cormac’s park in Kilcormac, one of several new estates built for the workers in the 1950s and 1960s, will also feature alongside several other Bord na Móna & ESB employees in a nostalgia-filled trip down memory lane the programme.

ABOVE: A scene from the Bord na Móna archives at St Cormac’s Park in Kilcormac. Residents from the Park will feature on next Monday night's edition of Nationwide on RTE 1

Next Monday night’s show will be presented by RTE’s Midlands Correspondent Ciaran Mullooly and goes out on RTE1 TV at 7pm.