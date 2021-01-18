Legendary Offaly hurler backs Covid-19 vaccine roll out campaign

Legendary Offaly hurler Brian Whelahan supports the Iconic Newspapers petition to accelerate vaccine roll out via our local and trusted pharmacies.

"I think this petition is a good idea and I hope it achieves the result it deserves," said the famous sportsman.

"I do believe that getting our pharmacists and GPs onboard with the vaccine rollout across the country is the best way forward during this very difficult and troubling time.

"Enabling our pharmacists to administer the vaccine in their outlets would be a major benefit to local communities.

"I think the concerns and issues which people have in regards to receiving the Covid vaccine will be greatly eased when they know that their own pharmacist will be the person performing this procedure (obviously as long as all the necessary PPE is supplied and that all safety measures and protocols are in place)."

Many consider Brian to be the most accomplished hurler in the history of Offaly hurling. 49 years of age, Brian played at wing-back for Birr and Offaly, winning 12 Offaly titles, seven Leinster titles and four All Ireland titles. Blessed with a very high skill level, he also had an excellent ability to read games and possessed a big-match temperament.

You can sign the petition by clicking on the link below