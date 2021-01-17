Total number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital falls but new admissions continue

The total number of patients being treated with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital has fallen but new admissions of patients with the virus continues.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there were 50 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated at the hospital as of 8pm on Saturday. That was down three from Friday however in the 24 hour period, another seven patients with confirmed cases were admitted. Seven days ago there were 22 patients being treated in the hospital.

The number of patients being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit has remained the same with four patients being treated in the unit.

Pressure on beds remains high at the hospital with just four available general beds and one available bed in the Critical Care Unit.

Across the country there are now 1,872 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 with 152 in Cork, 139 in Limerick and 134 in St Vincent's.

Portiuncula has the lowest number of confirmed cases with nine.