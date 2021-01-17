A decision is is still awaited on plans for a major expansion and refurbishment of an Offaly filling station.

Permission is being sought to carry out the work on an existing filling station at Freagh, Kilcormac on the N52.

The plans include and extension to the rear to provide for a new retail shop, deli area and seating as well as the full renovation and refurbishment of the premises.

An application for the project was initially lodged with Offaly County Council in October 2019 but the local authority sought further information before making a decision.

That decision is now due on Thursday of this week.