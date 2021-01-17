SCAM ALERT: Gardai warn of package delivery scam doing the rounds

Offaly gardai have warned of a package delivery scam that is doing the rounds.

According to gardai, people are receiving text messages about bogus deliveries which says:

“We have attempted to deliver your package but there is an unpaid customs charge. Follow the instructions"

The message comes with a link to click. Gardai say this link may lead to a reputable delivery company branded page, which is obviously a fake copy, with another hyperlink showing as the package number in the text. Clicking the link leads to a page to enter bank card details to pay for excise on the package in question which gives the scammers access to card details for the purposes of stealing money from you.

Gardai say a simple rule is to never click on these hyperlinks (blue coloured underlined text) and advise that you contact the delivery company via a verified phone number or email to inquire if there are any such customs charges.

Gardai add that scammers rely on hyperlinks to take you to fake pages and websites, so always search for websites by typing the name of it into your search browser.