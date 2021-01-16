Number of critically ill patients with Covid-19 increases as Tullamore hospital now over capacity

The number of critically ill patients with Covid-19 has increased at Tullamore hospital which is now over capacity.

The number of patients in the hospital has increased in the last 24 hours from 44 to 53 and according to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now four patients being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

The hospital is also working above capacity. According to the HSE, there are no vacant general or Critical Care Unit beds with the INMO reporting that there were 11 patients waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department.

Across the country there are 1,800 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 with 185 of those in Critical Care Units.