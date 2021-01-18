Burned out cars and intimidation reported in Slieve Bloom Mountains

Intimidation, burned out cars, fly-tipping, illegal dumping and illegal gatherings in the Slieve Bloom Mountains have been reported by concerned locals to the Gardaí on several occasions during the last couple of weeks.

The Gardaí have reissued an appeal for people to not engage in this behaviour.

Local councillors have confirmed that anti-social behaviour is once affecting the region, with boy racers gathering near the Fanning pass high in the hills. They drive at dangerous speeds in the area on weekend nights.

Councillors are saying the behaviour is particularly inappropriate given the Covid situation.

The Gardaí pointed out that they are now patrolling the hills on a regular basis and doing their best to stop this behaviour, which was a problem during the summer and has now resurfaced.

Cllr John Clendennen praised the Gardaí for their efforts as well as the environment sections of the County Councils.

"The Guards are patrolling the hills at night doing their best to discourage this behaviour. The Council cleared the excessive amount of illegal dumping at Fanning Pass recently. I myself went up to Fanning Pass and picked up some litter there.

"I have received quite a few complaints from locals about the issue, including some intimidation incidents where people are met with a gruff response. My advice to people is do not directly confront the boy racers but instead contact the Gardaí.

"I think it's also an issue for the engineers in the Councils. We need to restructure the roads so it's not possible for the boy racers to do doughnuts. Traffic calming measures might also be a good thing."