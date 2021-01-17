Man charged with €10,000 Offaly equipment theft

A MAN who did not appear before Tullamore District Court last week will be told he must appear on the next occasion when a book of evidence will be served.

Suzanne Dooner, BL, for Robert Kelly, 34, with addresses at 52 Fr Paul Murphy Street and 146 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, told Judge Catherine Staines the man was not in court because his solicitor had told him he need not attend.

Mr Kelly is accused of stealing electronic equipment worth €10,150 from Fone Geek, Edenderry, between September 17 and September 18 last year.

He was previously charged with stealing €50 cash from a tip jar at Sweet Heaven Bakery, the property of Daniel Kozlowski, on June 6 last, stealing deodorant from Brady's, JKL Street, on June 15, as well as stealing from Halls Menswear, JKL Street, on July 18 and October 9. Sergeant James O'Sullivan said some of the alleged charges can be dealt with summarily but directions from the DPP are awaited in relation to another.

The matter was adjourned to January 27 next.