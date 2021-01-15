Covid-19 cases continue to shoot up across all areas of Offaly in last seven days

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 by Local Electoral Area for the two-week period from December 29 to January 11 and the figures show that positive cases of the virus are continuing to shoot up right across Offaly.

The Edenderry Area continues to have the highest rate which now stands at a staggering 1,067.5 cases per 100,000 with 249 newly confirmed cases from December 22 to January 4. The rate stood at 531.6 last week and at just 111.5 the previous week meaning it has increased ten fold in the last two weeks. That rate over 1,000 means that more one in every 100 people in the area has had a positive test in the last 14 days.

The Tullamore Area has the second highest rate in the county where it now stands at 967.1 cases per 100,000 with 282 new cases in the last 14 days. The rate for the area was at 469.8 cases per 100,000 last week and was just 106.3 the week before that.

While the Birr Area still has the lowest rate in the county, it has also seen an almost three-fold increase in the last week.

Seven days ago, the rate per 100,000 of the population in the area stood at 282.6. It has now jumped to 730.1 with 186 new cases in the last 14 days. The previous week, the rate was at just 66.7 cases per 100,000.

As of Thursday, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the country stood at 936.4 cases per 100,000 and the rate for Offaly was up to 1,028.7 cases per 100,000 meaning that one in every 100 people in the county has had a positive test in the last 14 days.