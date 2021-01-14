Three more patients with Covid-19 admitted to Tullamore Hospital as hospital approaches full capacity

Three more patients with confirmed cases Covid-19 have been admitted to Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours as the hospital approaches full capacity.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, three more patients with Covid-19 were confirmed up to 8pm on Wednesday but the overall number of cases remained the same at 42. The number of patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital also remained the same at three.

However pressure on beds at the hospital has increased again. The latest figures show there is just one available general bed and no available critical care beds at the hospital.

According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, ten patients were waiting on trolleys in the hospital's Emergency Department this morning.

Nationally, the total number of patients hospitalised stood at 1733 at 8pm on Wednesday, down slightly from 8am on Wednesday when the figure stood at 1750.

Six hospitals in Ireland now have 100 or more patients on site with confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Elsewhere in the region there are 24 confirmed cases in Portlaoise, 15 in Mullingar and Ballinasloe has 11.