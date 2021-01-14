Offaly school planning to demolish prefabs to construct new art room
Offaly school planning to construct new art room
An Offaly school is planning to demolish prefabs on its site to make way for the construction of a new art room.
The Sacred Heart School in Tullamore has applied for permission from Offaly County Council to demolish existing prefabs on the south east of the site to make way for the construction of a new single-storey art room and canopy and all associated site development.
The plans also include the construction of a canopy at the school.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on