Covid-19 claims another life at nursing home in Midlands with 85 positive cases

The Covid-19 death toll at a nursing home in the Midlands has tragically risen again on the day before vaccination begins at the facility.

Management at the Drominín Nursing Home in Stradbally in Laois has confirmed that a ninth person has succumbed to the virus on Wendesday morning, January 13.

Mr Gearóin Brennan, Chief Executive of the Brookhaven Healthcare Group that runs the home, confirmed the death in a statement which outlined the status of the outbreak

He said 50 residents are positive with the majority having no symptoms. A further six people are classed as not-detected / negative.

Among staff, 35 have tested positive. Mr Brennan said he hoped that many would hopefully start to return to work later this week. A further 40 staff are classed as not-detected / negative.

The HSE has commenced vaccination at other nursing homes operated by the Brookhaven group. Mr Brennan said hopes to clarify tomorrow the situation as to when Droimnín residents and staff will receive the vaccine.

The HSE Community Health Office for Laois says declined to comment on specific cases but outlined the approach to vaccination. It said it is working with nursing homes targeted for vaccination and plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events, which may be operational or as a result of outbreaks of any contagious illness.

"In such cases, vaccination teams will be guided by Public Health advice and Infection Prevention & Control advice so as to act in the best interests of residents. Please bear in mind that ill-health may delay vaccinations for some individuals.

"In the event of an outbreak in a residential care facility, a public health risk assessment is carried out to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all residents and staff. All public health guidelines and advice will be followed in such an instance and applied to any planned vaccine rollout.

"Outbreaks are not a contraindication for vaccination; rather, it is appropriate to vaccinate in nursing homes with outbreaks, subject to local public health input. This has already occurred during the programme," said the statement.

The Brookhaven Healthcare Group runs for other nursing homes. They are scheduled to receive vaccines as follows:

Abbeybreaffy Nursing Home, Castlebar: vaccinated on Thursday, January 13.

An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home, Moycullen: Thursday/Friday, January 14 / 15.

Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget: Sunday, January 17

Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, Malahide: Monday, January 18.