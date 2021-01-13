Offaly woman will face trial on insurance money charge

A WOMAN will face trial in the Circuit Court in relation to an allegation that she induced an insurance company to pay her €2,300, the DPP has directed.

Aisling Murray, 36, of 10 Castlecourt, Daingean, was remanded to the sitting of Tullamore District Court on January 27 next for service of a book of evidence.

Ms Murray appeared before Judge Catherine Staines last week, represented by Suzanne Dooner, and legal aid was granted to the accused.

She is alleged to have induced AIG Insurance, by deception, to pay her €2,300 on January 18, 2019 at Tullamore Credit Union.