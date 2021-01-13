The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 continues to increase at Tullamore hospital.

Figures from the HSE show that the total number of patients with the virus on site has increased from 33 to 42 in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, three are in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

A week ago, there were only seven patients with Covid-19 in the hospital and at the turn of the New Year, the hospital had no cases on site.

Across the country there are now 1,686 patients with the virus being treated in hospital with five hospitals having more than 100 cases each. Cork University Hospital has the most at 142 with 130 patients in University Hospital Limerick and 124 in Galway University Hospital.

A total of 158 patients are now being treated in Critical Care Units with 89 on ventilators.