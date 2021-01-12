Large increase in number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital

There has been a large increase in the number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours.

Figures from the HSE show that 11 new patients were admitted to the hospital on Monday bringing the total number of patients with the virus on site to 33. Of those patients, three are in the hospital's Critical Care Unit. A week ago, there were only eight patients with Covid-19 in the hospital and at the turn of the New Year, the hospital had no cases on site.

The pressure on beds at the hospital has also increased with just three vacant general beds and no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit.

In total across Ireland, there are now 1,620 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital with 143 those patients in Critical Care Units and 74 on ventilators.