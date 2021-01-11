Gardai brave freezing temperatures to rescue woman trapped in car in river after her vehicle left the road in icy conditions over the weekend.

Shortly after 7pm on Saturday, January 9, Gardaí in Limerick received a report that a car had gone into the River Deel at Newbridge in Askeaton, County Limerick.

Gardaí were told that the car had skidded off the road and ended up in the river, with water rising into the car. The water had risen to waist level and the significant current in the river resulted in the driver not been unable to open the door of the car.

Garda Michael Hally and Garda Andrew Maher rushed to the scene where they saw the car in the river and a woman sitting in the driver’s seat in a distressed state. Gardaí entered the freezing cold water and brought the woman to the riverbank.

Emergency services attended and carried out a check on lady who was shaken but luckily suffered no injuries.

Speaking today, Inspector Andrew Lacey said, "Michael and Andrew deserve tremendous praise for their quick actions in coming to this ladies aid. Keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and this is another great example of our commitment. The conditions on the night can't be under estimated as the temperature were around -6 ℃.

"At all times of the year we should take care on the roads, but lately we have had icy conditions which require drivers to take extra precaution on the roads. Ensure you leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front and avoid harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Make sure your vehicle is winter ready.”

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, sai,d "I just really want to thank the two Gardaí, Michael and Andrew, The Fire Brigade and the Ambulance Services for coming to my rescue. Without their help, who knows what could have happened to me."