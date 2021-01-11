Offaly GAA Club honoured with national Special Recognition Award for their incredible efforts for the community

An Offaly GAA Club has received a national Special Recognition Award at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards.

The group went above and beyond to assist their community and came together to support the most vulnerable members through these challenging times and will be honoured for their hard work at this week’s virtual awards ceremony.

Members of the club did everything they could to help the community including many back breaking days on the bog as the picture below shows.

The Volunteers in Sport Awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters, were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year.

These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year.