Number of patients with Covid-19 continuing to increase at Tullamore hospital

The number of patients being treated for Covid-19 is continuing to increase at Tullamore hospital.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 25 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital, up three from the previous day. The figure stood at just five at this time last week. The number of the patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit has also increased from two to three.

Pressure on beds is also intensifying at the hospital. The latest figures from the HSE show that there are just two vacant general beds at the hospital and no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit.

Across the country there are now 1,499 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19. That is up from 732 last Monday. Of those, 135 are in Cork, 122 in Limerick, 104 in Beaumont and 102 in Galway. A total of 127 patients are in Critical care Units.