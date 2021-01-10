Forecaster warns Arctic weather conditions with snow potentially on the way for Ireland

A forecaster is warning that Arctic weather conditions with snow and more sub zero temperatures is potentially on the way for Ireland.

According to Weather Alerts Ireland , the GFS model is showing much colder weather coming to Ireland again from next weekend.

The latest post from the forecaster on Facebook states that this cold air appears to be coming from the North East, from the Arctic, which would make temperatures drop well below zero overnight and possibly below freezing during the day also.

This cold air would also result in precipitation turning to snow and could well lead to accumulations in parts.

The post does add that this weather is still a while off adding that it "will be interesting to see how this develops".

For more, see the Weather Alerts Ireland post below.