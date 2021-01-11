Offaly community leaving incredible Christmas lights on until February
An Offaly community is leaving its incredible Christmas lights on until February to brighten up these dark times.
The community in Killurin put a tremendous amount of efforts in their lights including a statement tree with a huge star at the GAA club.
It was a real community efforts and the lights will shine brightly and proudly throughout the month of January.
