Stolen dog found in UK reunited with 'absolutely thrilled' owners in Ireland

Gardaí have reunited stolen dog "Ruby" with her family in Midleton, Co. Cork after being found in the UK.

In June 2020, Detective Gardaí in Midleton received a report that a springer spaniel had been stolen from her kennel in the greater Midleton area. Detectives began investigating and an appeal was made via the Garda Southern Region Facebook page in an attempt to find her.

The post was viewed by nearly 100,000 people and was spotted by an eagle eyed lady in the UK. The lady made contact after she had seen Ruby was up for sale on a website in the UK. With the assistance of Somerset Police, Ruby was recovered and made the some 500km journey via Rosslare back to Midleton in time for Christmas.

Ruby's owners, Bernard and Liz Ahern said "We are absolutely thrilled to have Ruby back home. We are so grateful to the lady who spotted Ruby for sale, the Somerset Police, and our Gardaí here in Midleton."

Superintendent of the Midleton District, Adrian Gamble said "We are delighted to have been a part of Ruby's safe return to her loving family and appeal to all pet owners to take all extra security precautions and ensure their pets are microchipped. I especially wish to thank everyone for sharing the social media appeal to help find Ruby, and the lady in the UK who spotted Ruby for sale- these people are the real heroes of the investigation. The services of our Crime Prevention Officers and Community Garda are freely available upon request through any Garda Station across the country. We are ever present in our communities to keep people safe and offer crime prevention advice".

After being stolen, Ruby had her microchip removed and was in poor health when retuned to the Ahern Family. Today, Ruby is back to her old self and was finally able to thank Gardaí in Midleton. A photo is attached.

The investigation into the theft of Ruby is still being actively investigated.