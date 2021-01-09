Huge drop in number of new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today

After a string of days with large increases in new cases of Covid-19 in Offaly, there has been a huge reduction in new cases today.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were just six new cases recorded in Offaly today. Along with Laois, this is the lowest number in the country today. Offaly recorded 72 new cases yesterday, 94 on Thursday and 135 on Wednesday.

As of midnight, Friday, January 8, the HPSC has been notified of 4,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. There has now been a total of 140,727* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 1,049 are in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,336 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.