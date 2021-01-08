COVID-19 LATEST: Covid-19 cases continuing to increase in Offaly as country records biggest daily increase

New Covid-19 cases are continuing to increase in Offaly as the country recorded its biggest daily increase.

There were 72 new cases recorded in Offaly today bringing the total for the last 14 days for the county to 643. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Offaly now stands at 824.8 cases per 100,000.

As of midnight, Thursday, January 7, the Health Protection Surveillance has been notified of 8,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the biggest single daily increase since the start of the pandemic. There has now been a total of 135,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 3,013 in Dublin, 1,374 in Cork, 538 in Limerick, 314 in Kildare, 310 in Donegal and the remaining 2,699 cases are spread across all other counties.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,327 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,180 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 109 are in ICU. 116 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Three cases of a new variant of COVID-19 recently identified in South Africa have been confirmed in Ireland today by whole genome sequencing. All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from South Africa.

“Anyone who has travelled from South Africa recently is advised to self-isolate for 14 days and identify themselves through a GP for testing as soon as possible.

“We are particularly advising healthcare workers travelling from South Africa, that it is essential that they self-isolate for 14 days before entering/re-entering the workplace.

“While this variant has not yet been identified in many European countries we believe the identification here reflects the extent of genome sequencing surveillance in Ireland.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said; “The ECDC Assessment states that preliminary analyses indicate that the South African variant is associated with a heightened viral load and may have increased transmissibility. It also states that there is no evidence to date that this variant is associated with higher severity of infection.

“There is currently not enough information available to determine whether this variant poses a possible risk related to vaccine match and effectiveness. The antigenic characterisation of this new variant is ongoing, and results are expected in the coming weeks.”