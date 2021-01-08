Gardai seize over €1 million in cash after stopping van on M7 motorway

Cash in excess of €1m has been seized by personnel from Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) during an operation in Kildare on Friday morning.

At 6.30am, as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, intercepted a van on the M7 in the Kildare area.

In the course of a search of the van, a substantial amount of cash was located and seized, estimated to be in excess of €1,000,000.

In the course of the GNDOCB operation, one male, age 45 years, was arrested and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Portlaoise Garda station.

He was arrested on suspicion of involvement in participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

A number of follow up searches were undertaken in the midlands, resulting in the seizure of an additional sum of cash estimated to be approximately €10,000 (subject to completion of counting).

Speaking today Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Organised and Serious Crime, within An Garda Síochána, said, "An Garda Síochána continues to pursue organised crime groups who are believed to involved in supplying illicit drugs within our communities, the motivation for which is financial gain. We again today have made a significant advance in our attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing the suspected proceeds of their criminal activity.

"Despite our significant commitment to tackling issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, at this time, An Garda Síochána remains focused on protecting communities from serious and organised crime, including cyber enabled crime, drug trafficking and associated money laundering.”

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.