Number of patients with Covid-19 rises significantly at Tullamore Hospital as pressure on beds intensifies

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital has risen significantly in the last two days

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 22 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital, up nine in just the last two days. The figure stood at just five on Tuesday. Two of the patients in the hospital are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

Pressure on beds is also intensifying at the hospital. The latest figures from the HSE show that there are no vacant general beds and no vacant beds in the Critical Care Unit.

However while cases are rising in Tullamore Hosptial, the number remains low when compared to the rest of the country.

Across the country there are now 1,353 patients in hospital being treated for Covid-19. Of those, 126 are in Cork, 111 in Beaumont and 109 in Limerick

Elsewhere in the region, there are now 19 patients being treated in Portlaoise, 11 in Ballinasloe and 11 in Mullingar.