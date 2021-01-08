€800,000 funding boost for Offaly towns and villages

An €800,000 funding allocation has been confirmed for Offaly under the latest round of the government's Town & Village Renewal Funding Scheme.

Seven towns and villages will benefit from the announcement. Six of the successful towns and villages will receive €100,000 each respectively: Pollough, Mucklagh, Cloneygowan, Daingean Mount Bolus and Kilmalogue (Portarlington), and Ferbane has been allocated €200,000.

"Offaly has benefited from extensive investment under the Town and Village Renewal scheme in recent years, and the work of local community groups and Offaly County Council staff in submitting successful applications to the Department must be acknowledged," Cllr John Clendennen said as he welcomed the news.

The funding will see various enhancement works at the different locations to include public realm, upgraded footpaths and public lighting, improved signage and accessibility, pedestrian crossings and street furniture.

"I have consistently highlighted the importance of this funding scheme to enhance our central spaces and bring social and economic activity to all our towns and villages, and I would encourage all community groups to engage with Offaly County Council to draft submissions in anticipation of future phases under the scheme," concluded Clendennen

The full details of the planned works are as follows:

Pullough: Enhance public realm including upgrading footpaths, lighting and signage to improve accessibility to the Cycle Cafe from the Grand Canal Greenway. (€100,000)

Ferbane: Public regeneration including the development of the towns old Fire Station site, Heritage Centre Area and improvements to the Mass Path looped walk. (€200,000)

Mucklagh: Public realm improvements including a pedestrian crossing, footways, landscaping and public lighting. (€100,000)

Cloneygowan: Enhancement of Fair Green area, including the provision of a safe outdoor gathering space and to regularise car parking around the green. (€100,000)

Daingean: Extension of public realm enhancement works, footpath improvements, landscaping, street furniture and public lighting. (€100,000)

Kilmalogue, Portarlington: Public realm enhancement of the town including the upgrading of footpaths, landscaping seating, improved parking and upgrading of a pedestrian crossing. (€100,000)

Mount Bolus: Public realm enhancement including underground cabling, pedestrian crossing footpath and public lighting. (€100,000)