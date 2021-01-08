Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 8

Mary (Myra) Wrafter (née Harte) - New Road, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Myra’s Funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines

Alan Shaw - Busherstown, Moneygall, Offaly

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, from St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, at 11.15am, to Borrisnafarney Church to arrive at 11.45am for funeral service at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Valerie O'Reilly - Drumcooley, Edenderry, Offaly / Kildare

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in Derrinturn Cemetery, Co. Kildare. You can take part in Valerie's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Noel Grennan, Glebe, Morrough, Rahan, Tullamore

In the interest of Public Health, Noel's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Sunday (Jan,10th ) at 1.30pm to St.Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 2pm (Max 10 people) which may be viewed on rahanparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route while following Social Distancing Rules.

Joan Farrelly (née Darcy), Shannonbridge, Athlone, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Joan's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal on Friday (Jan 8th) to St. Ciarán's Church, Shannonbridge arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Jan.9th) at 12 noon (Max 10 people). Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route while following Social Distancing Rules.

Dick Egan - London and formerly St. Patrick's Terrace, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the funeral mass is for family only. People can pay their respects by standing out on route to the church and cemetery and in the cemetery also. Funeral mass will be streamed live on YouTube. Please click on the following link https://youtu.be/zBOoDqg-4hc

Sean Molloy, Twickenham, Ballycumber, Offaly, late of Turraun, Pullough

In the interest of Public Health, Sean's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Sunday morning (Jan.10th) at 10am,(via Ballycumber Village) to St. Manchan's Church, Boher for Requiem Mass at 10.30am (Max 10 people), which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/NwzhSnzhUhDw . Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, while following Social Distancing Rules.