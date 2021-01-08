€800,000 allocated for improvement works in towns and villages across Offaly

A total of €800,000 has been allocated for improvements to towns and villages across Offaly under the Town & Village Renewal Scheme.

A total of seven projects will benefit from the funding with one project receiving €200,000 and the other six €100,000 each.

The projects receiving funding in Offaly are as follows.

Ferbane - €200,000 - Public realm regeneration including the development of the town's Old Fire Station site, Heritage Centre Area and improvements to the Mass Path looped walk.

Pullough - €100,000 - To enhance the public realm including upgrading footpaths, lighting and signage to improve accessibility to the Cycle Café from the Grand Canal Greenway.

Mucklagh - €100,000 - Public realm improvements including a pedestrian crossing, footways, landscaping and public lighting.



Cloneygowan - €100,000 - Enhancement of the Fair Green area, including a provision of a safe outdoor gathering space and to regularise car parking around the green.

Daingean - €100,000 - Extension of public realm enhancement works, footpath improvements, landscaping, street furniture and public lighting.

Mountbolus - €100,000 - Public realm enhancements including underground cabling, pedestrian crossing, footpath, and public lighting.

Kilmalogue - €100,000 - Public realm enhancement of the town including the upgrading of footpaths, landscaping, seating, improved parking and upgrading of a pedestrian crossing.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through the Local Authorities, in consultation with local communities.

The 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme had a particular focus on projects delivering an economic dividend and enabling towns and villages to respond to COVID-19 challenges.

The 2020 scheme included two strands – an Acclerated Measure, which supported projects which could be implemented immediately as a response to COVID-19, and a Standard Measure which focused on projects which could support a medium-term recovery from COVID-19.