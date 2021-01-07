Gardai seize drone and drugs in Midlands raid

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s following the seizure of a drone along with a package containing mobile phones, chargers and quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis, with a combined estimated value of €5,000 (analysis pending).

The discovery was made at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laois Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 6.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Portlaoise Garda Station. He can be held for up to seven days.

Two cars were also seized by investigating Gardaí during the operation.

The phones and drone seized by gardaí near Portlaoise Prison. Pictures courtesy of An Garda Siochána