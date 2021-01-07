New Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Offaly as national figure spirals

Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Offaly today as the national figure spirals.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 94 new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today, the second highest number since the start of the pandemic. In the last two days there have been 229 new cases in the county bringing the overall total to 1,971 since last March.

As of midnight, Wednesda, January 6, the HPSC has been notified of 6,521 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

READ NEXT: First staff members at Tullamore Hospital receive Covid-19 vaccinations

Of the cases notified today 2,174 were in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,307* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.