Number of patients with Covid-19 rises again at Tullamore Hospital

The number of patients with Covid-19 rises being treated in Tullamore Hospital has risen again.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now 11 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital, up from eight yesterday. The figure stood at five on Tuesday. There is one patient being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

Pressure on beds is also continuing at the hospital. The latest figures from the HSE show that there are just 12 vacant general beds and one vacant bed in the Critical Care Unit.

Across the country there are now 977 patients in hospital being treated for Covid-19. Of those, 86 are in Beaumont, 84 in Cork, 78 in Limerick and 71 in Galway.

Elsewhere in the region, there are now 13 patients being treated in Portlaoise, six in Ballinasloe and five in Mullingar.