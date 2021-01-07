Five Offaly County Council staff members test positive for Covid-19

Five staff members at Offaly County Council have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The confirmation from the council comes amid reports of a number of cases among staff recently. In response to queries about any ongoing outbreaks, a spokesperson responded:

"Offaly County Council can confirm that we have had five members of staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

"Offaly County Council has complied with and continues to follow all HSE guidelines with all appropriate public health measures in place," they added.

They said that "as providers of essential services, Offaly County Council continues to make these services available to the public."

"However, in line with current public health guidance, the Offices of Offaly County Council should be contacted by email, phone or online.

"Meetings and visits to the Council offices can only be facilitated in exceptional circumstances. Such meetings must be prearranged and by appointment only and will be held in compliance with public health guidance including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings," the spokesperson concluded.

They would not specify when the confirmed cases occurred in the long timeframe since the beginning of the pandemic last February.