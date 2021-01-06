BREAKING: Huge increase in new Covid-19 cases recorded in Offaly today

There has been a huge increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today.

After recording just 11 new cases yesterday, today there were a staggering 135 new cases in the county, by far the single day increase since the pandemic began.

The previous biggest number for the county was 86 which came on Sunday.

The national figure also continues to spiral. As of midnight, Tuesday, January 5, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 7,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 121,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 2,263 were in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 954 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. 105 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,299 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”