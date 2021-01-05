Rate of increase of Covid-19 cases in Offaly drops significantly but national figure continues to spiral

After recording 238 new cases of Covid-19 in the last three days, the rate of increase of Covid-19 cases in Offaly has dropped significantly today.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that there were just 11 newly confirmed cases in Offaly today. That was the second lowest number in the country with only Longford with five new cases having less.

However while the news is relatively positive for Offaly, the national figure continues to spiral.

As of midnight, Monday, January 4, the HPSC has been notified of 5,325 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 113,322 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 1,931 were in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 840 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19. 16 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January.

There has been a total of 2,282 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

“We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

“If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring COVID-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives.”