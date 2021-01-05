Taking down the Christmas Tree? Here's how to recycle it for free
If you have taken down your Christmas Tree, or are taking it down on January 6, here's how to recycle if for free.
Offaly County Council is offering a free Christmas Tree take-back service a the recycling centres in Tullamore, Edenderry and Birr until January 23.
Trees must be free of all decorations and it is one tree per customer.
